1 charged for Sept murder in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection to a September murder in Darlington, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tyrik Herion has been charged with murder and for the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. He was booked into jail on Wednesday.

The death occurred during a shooting on Sept. 12 at 629 E. Jackson St. in Lamar, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another person was injured in the shooting, which happened at an apartment complex.

Further information is being withheld because it may allow other co-defendants to evade law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.