DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A child was killed and another person was hurt after a one-vehicle crash on Secondary Highway 351 in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP said the crash happened at about 8:00 a.m. near 14th Street, just south of Hartsville. The vehicle, a 2003 Honda Accord, ran off the road and hit a tree.

The passenger in the vehicle, a child, was taken by EMS to Carolina Pines Medical Center where they later died.

The driver was taken by EMS to McLeod Regional Medical Center, but their condition was not immediately available.

The identity of the child was not immediately available.

