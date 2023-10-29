DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another was hurt after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Darlington County on Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 15 and Calvary Road, the SCHP said. It happened at about 7:25 p.m.

The motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 15 and a 2017 Nissan Sedan was traveling south when the vehicles crashed, according to the SCHP. The driver of the motorcycle was killed and the driver of the sedan was hospitalized.

No other information was immediately available.

