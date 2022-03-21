DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after they say a single-vehicle crash left one person dead Monday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., troopers were sent to the area of Secondary 28 where a vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

The passenger of the vehicle died as a result of their injuries, and the driver was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with assistance from the MAIT team.