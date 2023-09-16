DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead, and another is injured following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:44 p.m. Friday one mile south of Hartsville on S.C. 151 near U.S. 15, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2003 Buick LeSabre travelling eastbound on S.C. 151 and attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. 15 when a 2018 Toyota Highlander heading westbound on S.C. 151 struck the car.

The driver of the 2003 Buick was injured and was taken by EMS to Carolina Pines hospital. The passenger was airlifted to Prisma hospital where they later died.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander was not injured, and they were the only person in the vehicle.

No additional details were available, and the collision is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.