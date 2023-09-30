DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person has died and two are injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 12:05 p.m. the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a single vehicle collision that resulted in one fatality.

The collision occurred on South Charleston Road near Oakland Road approximately 5 miles east of Darlington, SCHP said.

The driver of the 2015 Mercedes Benz was travelling north on South Charleston Street when they ran off the road right, lost control of the car travelled back left of center, overturned, and struck a tree.

The driver of the 2015 Mercedes Benz is dead and the 2 other passengers in the vehicle were transported by an EMS to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No additional details were available.