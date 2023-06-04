DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning on Mystic Pines Drive in Darlington County, deputies said.
The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m., deputies said. SLED is assisting.
No other information was immediately available.
