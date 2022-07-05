DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.

It happened on Bethel Road, according to Coroner Todd Hardee, who said he was called to the scene about 1 a.m.

An autopsy will be conducted later this week at the Medical University of South Carolina, Hardee said.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has not released any details about the shooting or the investigation.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

