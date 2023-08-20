DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 14-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Darlington County after his vehicle ran off the road and overturned multiple times, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Michael Welsh, 14, was killed in the crash, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
The crash happened Saturday at about 8:10 p.m. on Flat Creek Road near Lumber Road, SCHP said. Welsh was the only person in the vehicle and was driving a 2014 Chrysler Van.
Welsh was traveling north on Flat Creek Road when the van ran off the road to the left and overturned multiple times, troopers said. He was taken to McLeod Hospital where he later died.
