DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night involving a tractor-trailer on I-20 in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near mile-marker 136, SCHP said.

A tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-20 when it crossed the median and hit a 2017 Nissan Altima in the westbound lanes, according to SCHP. The driver of the Nissan was killed. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.

The name of the person killed has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.

