DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday morning in a crash in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. on Secondary 49 near Rogers Road, 2 miles south of Darlington, troopers said.

A Mercedes was traveling south on Secondary 49 when the driver crossed the center line and hit a Nissan, troopers said.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital and later died, according to troopers. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.