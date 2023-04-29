DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday morning in a crash in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. on Secondary 49 near Rogers Road, 2 miles south of Darlington, troopers said.
A Mercedes was traveling south on Secondary 49 when the driver crossed the center line and hit a Nissan, troopers said.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital and later died, according to troopers. The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.