1 dead in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a Sunday shooting in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The shooting happened on Reynolda Drive, according to Hardee.

It was also one of four deadly ones that happened on Sunday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The others happened in Dillon, Florence and Longs. In addition, a man was also shot in the leg in a separate shooting in Dillon County.

Further information was not immediately available.