DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an early Friday morning crash in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 2:10 a.m. on East Mclver Road near I-95, troopers said.

A pickup truck was traveling west on East Mclver Road when it ran off the road to the left, hit a tree, and overturned, according to troopers.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash, troopers said. Their identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.