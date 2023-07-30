DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday after being hit by a pickup truck while they were on a bicycle in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9:25 p.m. on E. McIver Road, SCHP said. It happened when a 1990 Nissan pickup truck hit the bicyclist while they were both moving east on E. McIver Road.

The person on the bicycle was taken to a local hospital where they later died, SCHP said.