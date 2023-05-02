DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at an auto shop in the 1300 block of Lamar Highway in Darlington County Tuesday night, Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

The fire happened at O’Neals Auto Sales and is under control, Flowers said.

Crews were dispatched at about 8:40 p.m., Flowers said. The person who was hurt suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Flowers said the fire is believed to have started from an employee working on a car.

Traffic has been rerouted to better facilitate ground operations.

