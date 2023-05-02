DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt after a fire broke out at an auto shop in the 1300 block of Lamar Highway in Darlington County Tuesday night, Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13.
The fire happened at O’Neals Auto Sales and is under control, Flowers said.
Crews were dispatched at about 8:40 p.m., Flowers said. The person who was hurt suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
Flowers said the fire is believed to have started from an employee working on a car.
Traffic has been rerouted to better facilitate ground operations.
