FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken into custody Thursday morning after a deadly shooting at the County Squire mobile home park in Florence County, authorities said.
The shooting investigation also led to a pursuit into Darlington County, Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.
The pursuit involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including Florence police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to a News13 videographer at the scene in the 2400 block of Bobo Newsom Highway west of Darlington.
No additional details were immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.