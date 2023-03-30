FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken into custody Thursday morning after a deadly shooting at the County Squire mobile home park in Florence County, authorities said.

The shooting investigation also led to a pursuit into Darlington County, Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

The pursuit involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including Florence police and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, according to a News13 videographer at the scene in the 2400 block of Bobo Newsom Highway west of Darlington.

No additional details were immediately available.

