DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are continuing to look for one of two people who ran away Thursday evening after crashing a vehicle that had been stolen from someone at gunpoint the day before.

Deputies arrested a 16-year-old after the crash on Main Street and McIver Road in Darlington. They used a drone and a bloodhound team to look for the second person who got away.

According to deputies, the “vehicle was forcefully taken from a victim at gunpoint” on Wednesday. Then, at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, a deputy saw the stolen vehicle on Highway 52 just outside of Darlington.

The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle, but it fled toward Darlington where it was involved in the crash. The juvenile was arrested after the crash and taken to a South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice facility. It’s unclear what charges the juvenile could be facing.

The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.