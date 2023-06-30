DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were hurt Thursday evening in a crash on South Charleston Road in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. when a 1993 Nissan and a 2015 Kia collided near Piano Road, SCHP Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene, and the driver and a passenger in the Kia were taken to McLeod hospital in Florence, Tidwell said. No information about the conditions of the victims was immediately available.

According to Tidwell, the Nissan was going south on South Charleston Road when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. It then came back onto the road, crossed the center line and was hit by the Kia, which was traveling north.