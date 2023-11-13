DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 34 in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m. near Calvary Road when a 2002 Mercedes sedan going east on Highway 34 ran off the road into a ditch and hit a culvert, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nike Pye said. The driver was the only person in the car.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.