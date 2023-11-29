DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday morning when their car went off the road in Darlington County and overturned, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 8:40 a.m. on Oates Highway near Andrews Mill Road, which is about 5 miles north of Lamar, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The 2004 Pontiac sedan was traveling north on Oates Highway and went off the right side of the road and overturned, Butler said.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.