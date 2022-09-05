DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP.

A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when the driver ran off the road to the right side and overcorrected. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died, according to troopers.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.