DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed in a mobile home fire on Redwood Drive in Darlington County Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Palmetto Rural Fire District.

Authorities said the man lived in the home by himself and the mobile home is destroyed.

Fire officials said the fire started at about 1:23 a.m. and officials were on the scene for about four hours.

The cause of the fire cannot be released until SLED and the State Fire Marshal complete their investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.