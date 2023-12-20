DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was killed in a mobile home fire on Redwood Drive in Darlington County Wednesday morning, according to officials with the Palmetto Rural Fire District.
Authorities said the man lived in the home by himself and the mobile home is destroyed.
Fire officials said the fire started at about 1:23 a.m. and officials were on the scene for about four hours.
The cause of the fire cannot be released until SLED and the State Fire Marshal complete their investigation.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.