DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a crash Monday night in Darlington County, according to a spokesperson with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Auburn School Road eight miles north of Darlington. South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2001 Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on Auburn School Road when the SUV travelled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

The driver of the car was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is deceased.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and no further details were available.