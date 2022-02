DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after one person was hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

The person was shot in the shoulder and the injury was not life-threatening, Hudson said. The names of the suspects have not been released.

Hudson said two people in separate cars were shooting at each other on Meander Drive. No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.