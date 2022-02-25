DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 100 acres burned in three separate outdoor fires Friday in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky Flowers.

Fire crews were called at about noon Friday for a single-vehicle crash and found about 10 acres of a broom straw field on fire, Flowers said. A total of 60 acres were burned. West Florence Fire, Darlington City Fire and Forestry assisted.

At about 12:05 p.m., crews were called to Philadelphia Street for a five-acre grass fire, Flowers said. Multiple structures were in danger. In total, about 25 acres burned. Flowers said the fire was started by someone burning trash. Lee County and Forestry assisted.

At about 12:10 p.m., crews were called to a field fire on East Lynches River Road, according to Flowers. In total, about 60 acres were burned. This fire was also started by someone burning debris. Sardis-Timmonsville Fire and Forestry assisted.

Flowers said the fires are not related.

This comes a day after about 10 cars were burned in a massive fire at an auto repair shop in Darlington County. Investigators think the fire started in a burn barrel.

Flowers said conditions are expected to improve overnight so a burn ban is not being implemented at this time.