DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston. He is expected to recover.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. referred questions about the incident to the DNR, which is handling the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.