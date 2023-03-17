DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office charged a student after emails were sent threatening to shoot up Darlington Middle School, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested a 14-year-old girl and charged her with student threats, deputies said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.