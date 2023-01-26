DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was charged after a teen died and another was injured in a shooting Friday in Darlington County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 17-year-old was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and misprision of a felony in connection with the shooting. The 17-year-old’s name was not released.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Syracuse Street in the Darlington area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The name or age of the teen who died has not yet been released.

No other details were immediately available.