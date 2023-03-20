DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were arrested Monday night in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington County man trying to sell a dog at a KFC in February, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Michael Dinkins, 41, and Byron Miller, 32. Both are charged with murder, attempted murder and armed robbery and are being held at the Sumter County Detention Center. Both were denied bond, deputies said.

The shooting resulted in the death of Lonnie Ray, 76, of Darlington County. Another person, Mickey Wilkes, who was in the car with Ray, was also shot but survived.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected in this case, deputies said. The whereabouts of the French Bulldog that was being sold are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 803-484-5353.