Deputies found more than 4.6 pounds of meth in a Lamar-area home, according to officials. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing drug charges after Darlington County deputies found more than 4.6 pounds of meth in a Lamar-area home, according to authorities.

Vinson Ervin and Steven Thomas have both been charged with trafficking meth, a second offense of possession with the intent to distribute and second offense of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Ervin is also facing charges of trafficking cocaine, and a third offense of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Thomas has an additional count for a second offense of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and a second offense for possession of crack cocaine.

The drugs were found Wednesday while a search warrant was being executed off Cartersville Highway, according to deputies. Officials found 4.66 pounds of meth, .8 pounds of fentanyl, .8 pounds of marijuana, about an ounce of cocaine, less than two grams of crack cocaine, pills, a stolen gun and $9,031 in cash.