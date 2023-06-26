DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested after a search warrant found nearly half an ounce of meth and three guns, according to Darlington County deputies.

The search warrant was executed at a residence off Ashland Road in the Hartsville area of Darlington County, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Bryne Chad Campbell and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of meth. Warrants show he was convicted on meth charges in both 2018 and 2020.

Deputies also arrested Thomas Lee Campbell and charged him with distribution of meth and possession of marijuana.

Bryne Chad Campbell was booked into jail on Friday and given bonds of $90,000, records show. Thomas Lee Campbell was booked into jail Friday and released Saturday on bonds of just under $26,000.