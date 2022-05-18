DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with a drive-by shooting from November 2021 near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ky’onne McLeod and Dyamond Jacobs were arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to deputies.

McLeod and Jacobs are accused of shooting out of a vehicle into a crowd on G Street near Hartsville, hitting a person in the shoulder, according to warrants.

The shooting remains under investigation.