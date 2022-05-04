DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting in Darlington nearly a year ago in which authorities said people were shooting at each other from two vehicles.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Antawn Gregg was taken into custody Monday in Florence and Xaivier Alexander Mungo were was arrested Tuesday in Lexington, South Carolina. The U.S. Marshal’s Office assisted with their capture.

The arrests stem from the shooting that took place on June 3 on Smith Avenue near the intersection with Phillips Street, according to arrest warrants. The two men are charged with neglecting to report the shooting to authorities.

According to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center online records, Gregg was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday. Mungo remained in jail Wednesday morning.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of people shooting at each other from two vehicles. A Darlington police officer then became involved in pursuit after trying to pull over one of the vehicles.

The investigation led to arrest warrants being obtained for several people, including Gregg and Mungo, the sheriff’s office said.

