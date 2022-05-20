DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, according to an announcement Friday from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tony Campbell and Shannon Batchelor have been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They were also charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Batchelor was on parole at the time of her arrest and had previously been convicted of second-degree burglary, according to arrest warrants.

Campbell has previously been convicted of trafficking cocaine.

Deputies searched the home, located off Steeplechase Drive in Darlington County, and found about an ounce of methamphetamine — which included one-fourth of an ounce of methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl — along with pills, marijuana and heroin mixed with pills, according to the announcement.

Campbell has been assigned a $35,000 bond. Batchelor has been assigned a total of $30,000 in bond.