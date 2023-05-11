DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a crash Thursday at the intersection of Washington Street and US 52 Bypass in the Darlington area, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
According to Hardee, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. The two people killed were in a car that crashed with a truck.
The names of the two people have not been released.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.