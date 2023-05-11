Two die in crash along Washington Street and U.S. 52 By-pass in Darlington.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a crash Thursday at the intersection of Washington Street and US 52 Bypass in the Darlington area, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

According to Hardee, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. The two people killed were in a car that crashed with a truck.

The names of the two people have not been released.

Count on News13 for updates.