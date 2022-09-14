DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Tuesday after two homes near Hartsville were hit by gunfire, according to officials.

The shooting occurred on H Street in the “Alphabet Hill” community. No injuries were reported.

According to deputies, the “Alphabet Hill” community was troubled with high drug and gang activity about 10 years ago. The area has been mostly quiet since the sheriff’s office and federal authorities carried out an operation that resulted in the arrest of several individuals on multiple drug charges and violent offenses.

However, recent events have authorities concerned.

“The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has put together a Task Force made up of Criminal, Gang and Narcotic Investigators to address the recent issues,” deputies said.

Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said his department is dedicated to making the community a safer place.

