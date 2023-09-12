DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search for a man who tried to break into a home in the Hartsville area has been called off, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.

Hudson said the man fled into the woods after trying to break into a home and the homeowner scared him off. The search effort lasted about two hours, and a K-9 team was involved.

The search happened along Beaverdam Road in the Pine Ridge area. The man was not found, and Hudson said the homeowner was safe.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and deputies will release more information as it becomes available, Hudson said.

Count on News13 for updates.