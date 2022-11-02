HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies seized large quantities of drugs, pills and firearms Monday during a traffic stop near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Thomas and Jenny Tinsley, both of Hartsville, were arrested on several drug and weapon charges after the traffic stop in the area of Kelly and Clyde roads, the sheriff’s office said. About three-and-a-half pounds of marijuana, 135 pills, three firearms and an undisclosed amount of meth were seized.

Thomas faces a total of nine charges, including the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by certain persons, booking records show. Tinsley faces a total of six charges, including possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Thomas and Tinsley are both being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. Bond for Thomas was set at $46,000 bond, while Tinsley’s was set at $4,872.50 bond, according to online booking records.