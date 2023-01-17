DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Highway 403 near Pocket Road at about 6:45 a.m. when two vehicles crashed head-on, according to the SCHP. The drivers of both vehicles were killed, and four other passengers were sent to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

The SCHP did not specify if the injuries to the others were life-threatening.

The names of the people killed have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and no other information was immediately available.