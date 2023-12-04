DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County leaders are set to discuss a pair of proposed ordinances Monday night that would lead to millions of dollars worth of development and dozens of new jobs in the county.

Duke Energy Progress, LLC, plans to invest $60 million in solar power generating facilities, while Remelt Sources Inc., an alloy supplier with facilities in Darlington and California, Ohio and Texas, plans to invest $7.2 million in a project that would create 41 full-time jobs, according to a Darlington County Council meeting agenda.

The ordinances would provide tax breaks and other incentives to both companies, according to the meeting agenda.

The names of the companies were made public for the first time in the meeting agenda. The Duke Energy project was previously referred to as “Project Apollo,” while the Remelt project was previously identified only as “Project Vega.”

The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the courthouse annex at 1625 Harry Byrd Highway.

