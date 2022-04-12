DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are each facing nine attempted murder charges after shots were fired into a Darlington County home April 5, according to deputies.

Jason Fleming, of Lynchburg, and Kevin Fleming, of Florence, were each charged with nine counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Kevin Fleming was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Deputies were called after multiple shots were fired into a home in the area of Sally Circle and McIver Road in the Darlington area, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Both Jason and Kevin Fleming were released from jail on $50,000 bonds, according to online booking records.

No other information was immediately available.