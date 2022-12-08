DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women who worked as correctional officers in Darlington County have been accused of misconduct in office and possession of marijuana, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Eunisha Campbell, 21, and Jade Scarborough, 27, were arrested Wednesday and released on bonds totaling more than $5,600 each, according to online records for the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

According to arrest warrants obtained by SLED, Campbell and Scarborough had marijuana inside their vehicles in the parking at the jail on Oct. 6. They no longer work at the jail, SLED said.

SLED was asked to investigate by the Darlington County Sheriff’s office.

Count on News13 for updates.