DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 23-year-old man reported missing on Sunday by family members.

Davion Tyquan “Bubba” Lesane was last seen on Saturday in the Lamar area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. He was driving a tan 2001 Tahoe with the license plate VNE571.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Count on News13 for updates.