DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has made a second arrest after a Darlington County long-term care facility resident died in September 2022, according to authorities.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested a second employee, Myasia Toya McCoy, of Darlington, Thursday afternoon and charged her with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to authorities.

McCoy was released Friday morning on a $10,000 bond, according to authorities.

The case is still under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.