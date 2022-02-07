2nd man arrested for September murder in Lamar

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting last year.

In addition to murder, Zachary Deon McClain, Jr., has been booked into jail for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges are in connection to a Sept. 12 homicide at 629 E. Jackson St. in Lamar, according to Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting injured another person at the Cambridge Apartment complex. Tyrik Herion was arrested earlier this month and charged with murder.

The sheriff’s office would not release further investigation, citing that it is ongoing and may allow potential co-defendants to avoid police.