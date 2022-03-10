DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been charged after Darlington County deputies found drugs inside a Hartsville-area home, according to authorities.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home near Ousleydale Road, according to an announcement from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Inside, they found an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms.

Joseph Jamelle Brailey has been charged with manufacturing or distributing meth, three charges of possessing a stolen gun, manufacturing or possessing substances, and neglect by a legal custodian.

Brandon Landier Jackson has been charged with possessing 28 grams or less of marijuana/10 grams or less of hash.

Levar Wilson has been charged with possessing 28 grams or less of marijuana/10 grams or less of hash.