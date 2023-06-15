DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies arrested three men after a search warrant found crack cocaine, stolen guns, two stolen motorcycles and a stolen ATV, according to a news release.
Kevin Fleming, Marton Edwards, and Christopher Mack were arrested and face various charges after a search warrant was conducted at a residence off E. Mclver Road, deputies said.
Fleming was jailed on charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, warrants show. He was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Wednesday and released Thursday morning on a $35,000 bond, booking records show.
Edwards was charged with possession of cocaine and received a $5,000 bond, deputies said. Mack was charged with receiving stolen goods, but no bond was listed for him.
Warrants show Fleming had a handgun that was reported missing in Darlington County, two Kawasaki motorcycles that had been reported stolen in Jacksonville, NC, and a 2017 Polaris ATV that was reported missing out of Sumter.
Deputies found less than one gram of meth in Edwards’ left pants pocket, warrants show. They found a shotgun in Mack’s car.
As of Thursday afternoon, booking records show Edwards and Mack are still in jail.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow, deputies said.
