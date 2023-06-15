Three men were arrested on the scene and charged in connection to the stolen items.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies arrested three men after a search warrant found crack cocaine, stolen guns, two stolen motorcycles and a stolen ATV, according to a news release.

Kevin Fleming, Marton Edwards, and Christopher Mack were arrested and face various charges after a search warrant was conducted at a residence off E. Mclver Road, deputies said.

Fleming was jailed on charges of unlawful possession of a pistol and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, warrants show. He was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Wednesday and released Thursday morning on a $35,000 bond, booking records show.

Edwards was charged with possession of cocaine and received a $5,000 bond, deputies said. Mack was charged with receiving stolen goods, but no bond was listed for him.

(Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

(Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

(Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

Warrants show Fleming had a handgun that was reported missing in Darlington County, two Kawasaki motorcycles that had been reported stolen in Jacksonville, NC, and a 2017 Polaris ATV that was reported missing out of Sumter.

Deputies found less than one gram of meth in Edwards’ left pants pocket, warrants show. They found a shotgun in Mack’s car.

As of Thursday afternoon, booking records show Edwards and Mack are still in jail.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow, deputies said.