DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged with attempted murder in 2021 is back in jail after Darlington County deputies arrested him and two women on Thursday as part of an ongoing drug investigation, Sheriff’s James Hudson’s Jr.’s office said.

Cherod Johnson, Cydney Dunster, and Michelle Loyd-Degan were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant off of Lydia Highway in the Hartsville area and recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, other pills and marijuana. They were booked into the W. Glenn Cambell Detention Center.

At the time of his arrest, Johnson was out of jail on bond on two counts of attempted murder and one count of trafficking crack cocaine. He was one of four people arrested in the June 19, 2021, shooting death of Mardrall Deon Addison at a gas station on Bobo Newsom Highway in Hartsville.

The new charges against Johnson include drug trafficking and distribution and commission of a violent crime while out on bond, according to online jail records. Warrants provided to News13 by the sheriff’s office show that deputies found him with fentanyl and about two dozen pills believed to contain meth.

Dunster faces multiple drug possession charges after allegedly being found with fentanyl and several pills identified in the warrants as schedule II and schedule IV controlled substances.

Loyd-Degan faces two counts of drug possession after deputies found meth and fentanyl during the search, according to the warrants.

Additional charges related to the current investigation are possible, Hudson’s office said.