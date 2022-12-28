DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A third person was arrested for allegedly shooting into a Darlington-area home Dec. 14 with children inside, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Drayton Raheem Pringle, 21, was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and criminal conspiracy, according to deputies.

Deputies were called Dec. 14 to a home on Kant Avenue in the Darlington area after receiving reports of shots fired into a home. Warrants state there were three children under the age of 5 inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Tayjour Brown and Deonte Hamilton were previously arrested last week after fleeing from deputies who saw them as they were leaving the scene of the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The charges against Brown and Hamilton include five counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and criminal conspiracy.