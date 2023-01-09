DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is the third person arrested and charged in the killing of a man who was allegedly held captive in a dog kennel before he was killed in October and his body dumped near Timmonsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on murder and kidnapping charges, Sheriff James Hudson Jr’s Office said. He was arrested on Friday.

According to warrants, Kelly-Hines and an unspecified number of co-defendants allegedly locked Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, in a dog kennel at a home in the 2000 block of Candy Lane in Darlington County before he was shot to death.

Montrose’s body was later found dumped off Victor White Road in Florence County. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said his body had “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body.”

Paislee Ann Davis and Charles William Book are also charged with murder and kidnapping in the case and remain in the detention center. Book is also facing drug charges.

Paislee Davis Photo: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Charles William Book Photo: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

Davis and Book were in jail in Darlington County before Montrose was killed. They were among six people arrested in September after authorities searched a home on Candy Lane and found fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was the initial investigating agency before it handed the case over to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.